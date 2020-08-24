CONCORD — Joanne Pearce will be the first chief digital officer at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In her new role, Pearce will create and implement digital transformation strategies for Merrimack County Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust.
Pearce will ensure organizations are maximizing the benefits of their existing digital applications, while researching, designing and recommending solutions for the future.
Pearce joined Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2002 as a data security specialist. She was promoted to vice president of risk in 2006. In 2009, she was promoted again to senior vice president, risk management officer. When NHMB was formed in 2013, Pearce was named senior vice president, risk management officer for the organization.
Pearce received graduate level certifications in digital transformation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in banking from the American Bankers’ Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and in leadership from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her master of business administration degree from the Kogod School of Business at American University and a bachelor of arts degree in international relations from Trinity College.
Pearce is the current chair for the Risk Committee at NH Bankers’ Association. Active in her local community, she is a member of the school board in Holderness, the advisory board for the Salvation Army and volunteers for the Salvation Army’s Turkey Plunge. Pearce resides in Holderness with her family.
