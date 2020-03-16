PLYMOUTH — Boomerang Used Furniture and Funky Stuff recently welcomed Lori McLaughlin of Canterbury as the newest member and owner on the team. As a frequent shopper and consignor, McLaughlin took advantage of an opportunity for a new member. She began on Jan. 1.
McLaughlin and her husband Peter raised their 4 children in New Hampshire and enjoy renovating and restoring the properties they lease. One of McLaughlin's passions is bringing worn out finds back to life. She uses Dixie Belle Paints, sold at Boomerang.
“Lori is a great addition to our store,” said Boomerang President Louella LaBrie, “she has jumped right in with a lot of energy and great ideas.”
Boomerang Used Furniture and Funky Stuff is located at 5 Main St., across from Rite Aid, open daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.