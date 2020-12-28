LACONIA — Developer Scott Everett's Paugus Properties, LLC has selected Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp. to manage the construction of the next phase of their Lakeport revitalization effort. The properties are located at 41 Elm St. and 9 Park St., a short distance away from the Lakeport Opera House at 781 Union Ave.
At the site referred to as 1 Elm, the first phase will begin in a few weeks. Unlike the Opera House, the buildings are not structurally sound and will require demolition. In their place will stand a mixed-use development with retail space, apartments, and condominiums. The goal is to continue enhancing the area’s vibrancy by creating additional housing and business opportunities in a new structure.
“Scott’s vision of and passion for enhancing this Lakeport neighborhood’s aesthetics and purpose is beyond exciting. It’s great to see someone with local ties show so much passion for and desire to give back to the community he grew up in," said Bonnette, Page & Stone President Keith McBey.
“There is something extra special about being selected for a project in your own backyard. I also have family connections to this neighborhood so being a part of its makeover means a lot to me on a personal level too,” said Bonnette, Page & Stone Vice President Barrett Salta.
Construction will begin in early 2021, with anticipated completion in 2022. Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp will work with the Paugus Properties Construction Project Manager Mike Lokken.
For additional information, visit bpsnh.com.
