LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has announced that Tammie Mahoney, NMLS# 525562, has rejoined their team as assistant vice president — mortgage loan officer. In this role, Tammie will provide existing and prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of Bank of New Hampshire mortgage loan products and services. She will be responsible for working with customers to complete the mortgage loan process.
“We are delighted to have Tammie back with us,” said Evelyn Whelton, SVP, Retail Lending Sales Manager for Bank of New Hampshire. “She has a strong connection to the region and is well regarded by our customers for her ability to guide them through the home loan process.”
Tammie has decades of experience in banking, including branch management, sales and mortgage origination. She joined Bank of New Hampshire in 2008 as a Mortgage Loan Officer until June 2020.
Tammie has earned various banking related recognitions. Most recently, she is a 2018 graduate of the NH Housing Fellowship Program and a 2018 graduate of Leadership Lakes Region. She is an affiliate member of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors and serves as the Chairperson for the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Scholarship Committee. Tammie is also an active volunteer in her community.
Tammie will be working out of the bank’s Laconia office located at 62 Pleasant Street and can be reached at 603.527.3398 or at mahoney@banknh.com.
For more information, call 1.800.832.0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
