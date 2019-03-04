LACONIA — Engraving, Awards & Gifts, a ceremonial products retailer and manufacturer of awards and incentives, based in Laconia, was recognized for 25 continuous years of membership in the Awards and Personalization Association. The company also will be recognized in the organization’s Insights magazine.
Engraving, Awards & Gifts was one of 34 companies recognized during the annual meeting on Feb. 15, in conjunction with the International Awards & Personalization Expo in Las Vegas.
Attending the expo was company president Bob Powers and Vice-President Dana Powers.
Cody Stewart, president of the Awards and Personalization Association, sent a congratulatory letter and a gold “25 Year Member” pin to Powers, stating, “Wear it with pride at local community events and at future expos. Thank you for contributing to the success of the association.”
