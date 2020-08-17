MEREDITH — Amy Harpell-LeMien was recently hired as branch and business development manager for Meredith Village Savings Bank's Route 104 office. In this position, Harpell-LeMien stewards customer engagement, employee management and leadership for the office banking team.
Harpell-LeMien replaces Jessica Ruel, who now leads MVSB’s Laconia office.
“Amy brings a calming and grounded leadership style to the Route 104 office,” said Marcus Weeks, senior vice president and retail banking officer. “Her knowledge and expertise empowers employees, while her sincerity and competency endears her to customers. She has excelled in this position and we’re happy to have her on the team. She will be able to take the excellent standards set by Jessica and continue to develop them.”
“Being a part of this wonderful community and working with a team who truly embody MVSB’s values is what drew me to work here most,” said Harpell-LeMien. “It’s been very rewarding to contribute as much as I possibly can to continue our bank’s legacy of service to the Lakes Region and beyond.”
Harpell-LeMien's banking career spans nearly 17 years. She has experience in branch office management and supervising, and also developed operational expertise in loan servicing, finance and payment processing. Harpell-LeMien resides in Laconia.
