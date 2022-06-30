HEBRON — Join Newfound Lake Region Association’s Watershed Steward, Jenna Detar, on a women-only paddle through the Northern Newfound Water Trail beginning at Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m.
Participants will be provided with guidance on how to practice safe boating and how to explore the waterways of New Hampshire, as well as a quick lesson on invasive aquatic species and the impacts they have on the Lakes Region. All participants should be prepared to get on and in the water.
Dress accordingly and bring all necessary food, drinks, and sun protectants needed for an hour and a half paddle through the Northern Newfound Water Trail. Participants will need to provide their own kayaks or rent one — if this is a barrier to your participation, contact the association directly. Register online at NewfoundLake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.
Women on the Water is part one of a mini-series, Women in the Wilderness, geared toward getting women out into nature in a comfortable, judgment-free zone. Jumping into the vast unknown that is the wilderness can be very intimidating, especially as a solo woman. As we dive into this series, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of land and water conservation, ethically utilizing and preserving natural resources, and minimizing human impact in the natural areas of the Newfound Watershed in order to keep these areas wild.
To learn more about guided programs including Women in the Wilderness, volunteer opportunities, or ways you can protect the Newfound Watershed, visit NewfoundLake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.