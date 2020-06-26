MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will reopen The Loon Center to visitors on Wednesday, July 1. The center is working to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers. There will be several changes to the daily operations, and visitors will be asked to follow safety guidelines during their visit.
Changes to Daily Operations
• All staff will be following CDC recommendations and guidelines with regards to increased cleaning frequency, wearing face masks, and monitoring their health for COVID-19 symptoms.
• The picnic area on the screen porch will be closed.
• Curbside pickup is available for online orders.
• Due to concerns about COVID-19, hands-on children's activities will be unavailable. Children’s activity and coloring sheets are available upon request to enjoy at home.
Guidelines for Visitors
• Ring the doorbell for entry.
• Face masks are required.
• Maintain a six-foot distance from others.
• Visitors in the building will be limited to six.
• No public restrooms. A portable toilet is available at the trail head.
• Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is asked to postpone their visit, based on CDC guidelines.
Curbside Pickup
• Orders must be placed by visiting loon.org/shop.
• Select “Local Pickup” in the cart.
• Pickup times are Wednesday and Saturday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment.
• To request a different pickup time, note the request in the delivery instructions section during checkout. A staff member will confirm the time.
• Allow 24 hours for order processing.
• When arriving to pick up the order, call The Loon Center at 603-476-5666.
With questions, email the center at info@loon.org or call 603-476-5666.
