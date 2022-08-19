MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for Lake Kanasatka that was issued on July 29. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future.
Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions. This advisory was not based on a toxin evaluation and was intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure. Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death. Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity. Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage. Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
The advisory went into effect on July 29 and was removed on Aug. 11.
Visit the NHDES Harmful Algal and Cyanobacteria Bloom Program website for photos and more information about cyanobacteria at Harmful Algal Blooms | NH Department of Environmental Services.
Check out the Beach Mapper Website and follow the Beaches Twitter feed for updates on cyanobacteria advisories.
If you notice anything resembling cyanobacteria, refrain from wading, swimming, or drinking the water. Keep all pets out of the water and contact NHDES immediately. call NHDES to report a cyanobacteria bloom at 603-848-8094 or email HAB@des.nh.gov.
