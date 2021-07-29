WOLFEBORO — New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 44th annual Alton Bay Boat Show at the Alton town docks on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event highlights the Lakes Region’s passion for vintage and classic boats. “If you have a wooden or early fiberglass boat up to 1975 you want to show off, please come join us,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, who said pre-registration is not required.
Docking is first-come, first-served, and spectators are encourage to attend and vote for their favorite boat. Votes decide first, second, and third place for the People’s Choice Awards.
To learn more about NHBM, its virtual lecture series, boating programs, or special events, visit nhbm.org.
