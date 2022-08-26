WOLFEBORO — One of the objectives behind the programs and events offered by the New Hampshire Boat Museum is to help visitors experience New Hampshire’s fresh waterways, which takes place with Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, this excursion will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee in privately-owned historic boats.
“There really is nothing like the experience of cruising on the lake in a vintage or classic boat,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “It is a bit like stepping back in time, not to mention how smoothly these boats cut through the water versus contemporary boats.”
Examples of the boats in which visitors will ride include Chris Craft, Hacker Craft, Gar Wood, and Century.
“Part of our mission is to preserve these beautiful boats, and what better way to do that than for people to have the chance to experience cruising in one,” added Cummings. “Perhaps they’ll be inspired to go out and buy one of their own, keeping this heritage alive.
In addition to stopping at a ‘special’ location, the cruise includes ‘drive-bys’ of area landmarks and interesting boathouses and stories of New Hampshire's rich lake history told by NHBM boat captains. Boat rides will last for approximately two hours followed by lunch at Marker 21 restaurant.
Sponsored by Lake Life Realty and Meredith Village Savings Bank, Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion leaves Wolfeboro town docks at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit nhbm.org.
