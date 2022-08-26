Vagabond

Enjoy a boat excursion with New Hampshire Boat Museum on Thursday, Sept. 15. Explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee in privately-owned historic boats. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — One of the objectives behind the programs and events offered by the New Hampshire Boat Museum is to help visitors experience New Hampshire’s fresh waterways, which takes place with Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, this excursion will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee in privately-owned historic boats.

“There really is nothing like the experience of cruising on the lake in a vintage or classic boat,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “It is a bit like stepping back in time, not to mention how smoothly these boats cut through the water versus contemporary boats.”

