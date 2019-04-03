CENTER HARBOR — On March 26, 11 members of the New England Ice Yacht Association took ice boats out on Lake Winnipesaukee, from Wolfeboro to Center Harbor and back. Group members had been monitoring ice conditions over the past few weeks to find the right day. The ice boats made the journey last year, and prior to that, it had not been done in 14 years due to poor ice conditions on the lake. The run from Wolfeboro to Center Harbor is 27 miles and the ice boats range in speed from 35-40 miles per hour. The members stopped in Center Harbor to rest, eat a picnic lunch on the ice and admire the view and take pictures of the Mount Washington, before leaving on their two-hour journey back to Wolfeboro.
