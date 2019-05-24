How do I obtain a copy of an accident report for which I was involved?
Write a letter requesting a copy of the accident report. The request should include:
• the date and time of the accident,
• the waterway, and
• the names of the parties involved.
Please mail the letter to Marine Patrol headquarters.
Where can I find a list of restricted bodies of water?
Please use the following link for more information on restricted bodies of water: Restricted Bodies of Water.
Is it legal for someone to anchor right in front of my house?
It is legal for someone to anchor in front of a house, as water bodies over 10 acres in size are public bodies of water.
What is the difference between a ski craft and a PWC?
A ski craft is defined as, less than 13 feed in length as manufactured, capable of exceeding 20 mph, and has the capacity to carry not more than the operator and one other person. There are additional regulations that ski craft operators must follow. A personal watercraft (pwc) has the capacity to carry more than the operator and one passenger and must follow the regulations set forth for a motor boat.
How old do I have to be to operate a ski craft?
You must be at least 16 years of age to operate a ski craft.
What is headway speed?
Headway speed is 6 mph or the slowest speed to travel and still maintain steerage.
How far do I have to be from other boats, docks, swim rafts, and shore when I am going above headway speed?
You must be 150 feet from other boats, docks, swim rafts, mooring fields, swimmers, designated swimming areas, floats, and shore before traveling above headway speed.
How many people can be towed behind a vessel at one time?
No more than six people may be towed on one or more inflatable tubes and no more than two people may be towed on water skis, aquaplanes, or other devices from the same motorboat at the same time.
How many observers do I need while towing a skier or other device?
When towing fewer than three people, there must be one observer (not including the operator). For three or more people being towed behind a motorboat, there must be two observers in addition to the operator. Observers must be a minimum of 13 years of age and physically able to assist the people being towed.
If I damage my boat or if someone gets hurt on my boat, do I need to report it?
It should be reported immediately to Marine Patrol. A written report is required when:
• there is injury beyond first aid,
• someone disappears or is missing,
• someone dies,
• and/or there is combined damage of more than $2,000.
Can I sleep on my boat overnight?
Overnight mooring is illegal in the State of NH, although, it is legal to sleep on your boat overnight while tied to a dock when you have the landowner's permission. In addition, landowners must notify the Department of Environmental Services in writing.
