MOULTONBOROUGH —The Loon Preservation Committee is now broadcasting a 24/7 live loon cam. The loon cam, which is in its seventh year of operation, features a pair of loons nesting in the Lakes Region. The loons laid their first egg on May 24, and if all goes well, biologists expect chicks to hatch from June 19–21. Viewers can tune in to watch as the loons incubate their eggs and interact with one another and with the other wildlife species that they share the lake with.
Longtime LPC volunteer and Loon Cam Operator, Bill Gassman, noted the social value that the loon cam had in 2020, when many people were confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In many ways, watching the loon cam became an escape for our viewers. Watching the loons carry on with their normal nesting routine, as well as being able to immerse themselves in the peaceful lake setting, seemed to be a much needed respite from everything else that was going on in the world last spring,” he said. Gassman also noted that the loon cam has an active chat community, which allows viewers to share events that happen on the camera, connect, and socialize over their love of the birds.
LPC hopes that the loon cam will help to educate the public about New Hampshire’s loons and the threats that they face while on our lakes. “Over the course of the breeding season, loons face a variety of challenges,” says LPC Senior Biologist and Executive Director, Harry Vogel. “These include natural threats like dealing with swarms of black flies or predation, but also many human-caused threats, such as lead poisoning resulting from the ingestion of lead fishing tackle, fishing line entanglement that renders loons unable to eat or keep their feathers waterproofed, boat strikes, and nest failures due to human recreational pressure. If the Loon Cam can help to get more people to care about loons and become interested in protecting them, then we’ve done our job.”
Those interested in viewing the loon cam can do so at loon.org/looncam.
The Loon Preservation Committee monitors loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons in New Hampshire; to monitor the health and productivity of loon populations as sentinels of environmental quality; and to promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.