Did you know that July is Lakes Appreciation Month? And what a perfect month to appreciate Lake Winnipesaukee as locals and visitors came out to enjoy the water during the summer heat.

I grew up visiting Lake Winnipesaukee from the Boston area during the summers, before moving up here full-time two years ago, after graduating with a bachelor of science in earth sciences from the University of Maine. Lake Winnipesaukee has always been a special place for me as it holds many childhood memories: learning how to swim, kayaking with my grandfather, catching fireflies with my friends, enjoying ice cream cones on the dock with my father, and jumping off the boat with my dog. This past month, I joined the LWA team after working at the Mt. Washington Observatory as a weather observer and education specialist, and I’m looking forward to engaging with our local communities to share how we can all work together to “Keep Winni Blue”.

