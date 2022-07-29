Did you know that July is Lakes Appreciation Month? And what a perfect month to appreciate Lake Winnipesaukee as locals and visitors came out to enjoy the water during the summer heat.
I grew up visiting Lake Winnipesaukee from the Boston area during the summers, before moving up here full-time two years ago, after graduating with a bachelor of science in earth sciences from the University of Maine. Lake Winnipesaukee has always been a special place for me as it holds many childhood memories: learning how to swim, kayaking with my grandfather, catching fireflies with my friends, enjoying ice cream cones on the dock with my father, and jumping off the boat with my dog. This past month, I joined the LWA team after working at the Mt. Washington Observatory as a weather observer and education specialist, and I’m looking forward to engaging with our local communities to share how we can all work together to “Keep Winni Blue”.
Known for its clean and clear water and abundant fishery, the lake is home to and enjoyed by many, and has been for generations. However, the lake’s ecosystem is under threat from stormwater runoff, invasive plant and animal species, and excessive nutrient loading amongst other threats. As Lakes Appreciation Month ends, let’s continue to show appreciation for our lake every day by practicing some lake-friendly actions to help “Keep Winni Blue”.
Some measures that can be easily implemented by everyone are:
Wash boats and cars away from the lake
Inspect your boat and trailer for invasive plants and animals
Never feed the ducks and geese
Never rake leaves or dump sand into the lake
Inspect and pump septic systems regularly
Put a bilge sock in your boat
Eliminate or reduce the use of household hazardous products
Stabilize soil with native plants or mulch to prevent erosion
Aid our lake protection efforts — become a member or donate to LWA
Use phosphate-free fertilizers and cleaning products
Keep the natural vegetation and buffer along the shoreline
Educate your friends and neighbors
Enjoy the beauty, it’s why we live here
Jacquelyn Bellefontaine is the conservation outreach manager for the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. She manages communications and outreach initiatives. Jackie can be reached at jbellefontaine@winnipesaukee.org.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the water quality and natural resources of the lake and its watershed. To learn more, visit winnipesaukee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.