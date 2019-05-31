Where can I register my boat?
There are various locations throughout the state, including some marinas and sport shops, town halls and DVM substations. We recommend calling these businesses to check with them before attempting to register your boat. You can also register your boat Monday through Friday at the Boat Desk in Concord, or at Marine Patrol Headquarters at 31 Dock Road in Gilford.
Who can register a boat?
Only the person listed on the previous year's registration or the owner of the boat may register it by providing proof of ownership.
What do I need to bring to register my boat?
You will need to bring proof of ownership, such as a bill of sale, a previous registration (if applicable), and your driver license.
I lost my registration or decal. What do I do?
A replacement registration or registration decal can be issued at the Boat Desk in Concord, some DMV substations, or Marine Patrol Headquarters. The owner will need to have the bow number of the boat and his/her driver license. The fee for a replacement registration is $15.00; the fee for replacement decals is $3.00.
How do I register a commercial boat for inland waters?
This can be accomplished in person at the Boat Desk in Concord, or by mail. If registering the vessel by mail, the following documentation is required:
• bill of sale (new vessels),
• copy of proof of ownership,
• and a copy of the applicant's driver license.
How do I register a commercial boat for tidal waters?
Call the Boat Desk in Concord: (603) 271-2333.
If my boat is currently registered in another state, can I still operate in NH, and for how long?
If your boat registration is currently valid in another state, you may operate your boat in NH for 30 consecutive days.
