WOLFEBORO — A fixture at the New Hampshire Boat Museum since 2008, the Back Bay Skippers Model Yacht Club will host the annual Sasquatch Footy Regatta on Saturday, June 18 at Back Bay. The Back Bay Skippers Open House is Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both events are free.
Open to all American Model Yachting Association Footy Class boats, races will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A small regatta for the smallest class of model yacht, Sasquatch Footy is part of the Nor’easter Footy Series that consists of several other regattas in New England.
“This is a great spectator event and well-attended,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, who cited an Open House with the Back Bay Skippers on Tuesday, June 21 as more of “a hands-on opportunity.”
“If you want to actually race a radio-controlled model yacht, the Back Bay Skippers will let you try at this special event at Back Bay,” she added. “If you are under 12, bring a parent.”
To learn more about NHBM and its programs, visit nhbm.org.
