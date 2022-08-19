If you frequently recreate on Lake Winnipesaukee, at some point you’ve pulled some mysterious slimy plant off of your boat and probably put it back in the water not thinking much about it (or if you’re a little mischievous like me, threw it at an unsuspecting friend for a laugh).

Lake Winnipesaukee is home to many aquatic plant species that can be found on and below the water’s surface. These emergent and submergent species are sparsely located around the lake with the greatest concentration of aquatics being found in the northernmost portion of Moultonborough Bay. Emergent vegetation found in Winnipesaukee includes yellow and white water lily, pickerelweed, and water shield; submergents include pondweed, bladderwort, quillwort, and pipewort. These species are all native and an important part of the lake’s ecosystem. However, Lake Winnipesaukee is also home to invasive species that threaten the lake's health.

