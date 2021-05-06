Learning to slow down: Photographing waterfalls

Have you ever wondered how photographers create the flowing water effect, seen in their waterfall photos, or where to find the best waterfalls in New Hampshire? In this article I will explore the techniques photographers use to capture and create the most beautiful looking waterfalls, along with some of my favorite waterfalls.
Technique: The straw or wheat flowing water effect you see in the above waterfall was created by shooting at an exposure of half a second. For those of you who own a digital camera, all you need to do is set the camera shutter speed to somewhere between 1/15 second and 2 seconds. Most waterfalls can be captured using an 18-55mm zoom lens. The longer the exposure, the softer the water flow effect. Due to the long exposure, you will need to place the camera on a tripod. Some of the more advanced smartphones also allow you to change the shutter speed, but you will also need to mount your camera phone to a tripod, otherwise the photo will probably come out blurry. The best time to photograph waterfalls is May through October. In late spring, there will be more water flowing, but in the fall, you might also get the opportunity to include colorful leaves. Since I enjoy photographing nature without lots of other people hanging around, my preference is to shoot right after sunrise, on a cloudy day if possible. Cloudy, overcast days, provide more diffused lighting, without the harsh shadows found on a sunny day.
My favorite waterfalls may differ from yours, or those listed in various publications, like New England Waterfalls and Trip Advisor. I was focused primarily on the more accessible waterfalls, with an easy hike of about a half mile or less. For those who enjoy long hikes, there are many more waterfalls located within the White Mountains.
New Hampshire waterfalls
The Basin, Franconia Notch: This is my personal favorite location because it is easy to get to, within minutes from the parking lots on both sides of Interstate 93, and it offers at least three or four different waterfall scenes. It is also handicap accessible.
Sabbaday Falls, Kancamagus Highway: The two falls are located about one third mile off the Kancamagus Highway and you will find the trail to be an easy hike.
Flume Gorge: This is a popular tourist destinations and an easy two-mile loop. There are at least two waterfalls of 45 feet and 70 feet each, along with a natural gorge and covered bridge.
Arethusa Falls, Bartlett: This is one of the largest waterfalls in the state, with a drop of over 150 feet. The 1.5-mile hike to the falls is easy to moderate and is the longest hike among the waterfalls listed.
Glen Ellis Falls, Jackson: This is a popular waterfall located just off Route 16. The trail is about a half mile walk down to the base of the falls and is often quite steep.
Crystal Cascade, Pinkham Notch: This 100-foot waterfall is located about half a mile up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, which leads to Mt. Washington. You will find this an easy hike and a spectacular waterfall.
Diana’s Baths, Bartlett: This is a popular destination just outside North Conway. The trail is an easy, 25-minute hike to reach the falls. This is also a popular swimming area, so you may want to get there early before the crowds.
Lost River, Woodstock: This is a popular tourist destination and offers waterfalls, boulders, and caves to explore. This is about a one-mile loop trail and is easy to moderate, with a steady drop in elevation to the falls.
Rocky Gorge, Kancamagus Highway: I listed this waterfall because it is located a short walk off the Kancamagus Highway and is handicapped accessible. There is a nice view of the falls from the bridge.
Ron Bowman is a New Hampshire photographer with 50 years experience photographing weddings, real estate and New England landscapes. He is a member of the Lakes Region Art Association and can be reached at rbphotonh@gmail.com. To view his work, visit the Lakes Region Art Association gallery at Tanger Outlets in Tilton, or rbphotonh.com.
