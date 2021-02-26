6 ways to get involved in your community

Becoming an involved member of your community can have many benefits. There’s the networking aspect that can help you with your work. You’ll also get personal fulfillment out of doing things you feel passionately about, and can even make some friends. Whether you’re new to the area or finding yourself with more time on your hands, there are a variety of ways to plug in to the community. Here are just a few examples.
1. Volunteer
Offering your time to a nonprofit organization can be very rewarding. You can help with things that interest you, try out different roles, help the organization fulfill their mission, and often see tangible results of your impact. It’s also a way to gain new skills, and can help build your resume.
2. Serve on a board of directors
Nonprofit boards are important to an organization’s operations, helping to direct the strategic direction of programs and services. The role comes with an investment of time, and often the focus is on fundraising.
3. Become a member of a civic organization
In the Lakes Region, there is no shortage of civic organizations and clubs offering opportunities to get connected with like-minded people. Whether it’s the Lions, Altrusa, Rotary, a women’s group, a garden club, or young professionals, you can find a group aligned with your interests.
4. Join a professional organization
No matter the industry you’re in, you can find a chapter of others in that same field. They often have regular meetings that offer professional development and continuing education opportunities, as well as more informal socials and events.
5. Help at your house of worship
Don’t forget about your faith community when it comes to getting involved. In addition to duties during services, they also have events, administrative needs, fundraising, and leadership positions.
6. Run for public office
While you may consider it a job, most public roles are staffed by volunteers, or those receiving a small stipend. There are numerous positions at the town or city, county, and even state level that allow you to serve your community and represent the best interests of your neighbors.
