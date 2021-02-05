5 reasons to take time off even if you’re not traveling

Vacation. It may seem like a foreign word these days, but taking time away from work to rest and recharge is important. Even if you’re not quite ready to start planning travel this year, you should still take days off for your wellbeing. Here are a few suggestions of things to do with your time, without getting on a plane or taking a road trip.
1. Plan a staycation
Where are your favorite places to spend time where you live? Or is there somewhere you’ve always wanted to check out, but haven’t found the time? Stay close by and explore your local area. If you really want to feel like you’re on vacation, stay in a local bed & breakfast or hotel to get away from it all, including household chores.
2. Volunteer
If you’ve ever wanted to give more time to your favorite nonprofit organization, reach out and see if they need help now. Spending time with others who are passionate about the same causes is motivating, and it will also make you feel good to help out those in need in your community. Whether you’re interested in hands-on help, maintenance and beautification, fundraising, office work, or something else, there’s sure to be something you can do. Check into virtual opportunities, also.
3. Focus on wellness
The way things are going lately, you may have fallen out of your normal fitness routine. Check out online workouts for your favorite activities, or scope out a new trail for biking, hiking, running or walking. Look for some new healthy recipes, or take some time to prepare batch meals. Most importantly, find a way to continue your healthy habits throughout your work week.
4. Relax
Whether it’s enjoying a hobby, creating art, taking a leisurely walk, reading, exercising, watching films and television, or even doing some home improvement, pick something that relaxes you. You may also have fallen out of the habit of taking care of yourself. Activities that help you decompress are helpful for managing stress. Stress management is important for your health, as well as for your productivity. If you’re feeling burned out, you won’t be able to do much, at work or at home.
5. Make the most of family time
Pull the family together for a board game tournament, or make popcorn and screen a new release from the comfort of your couch. Decide on something you’ll all enjoy together, or let each member of your family pick. Plan a whole day, including everyone’s favorite dishes. Don’t forget to include your pets in your activities.
