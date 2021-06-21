MAXIMIZE YOUR RECRUITING EFFORTS: THE SUN’S ‘LIVEWORKPLAY’ MAGAZINE
As the Lakes Region re-emerges from a pandemic-stricken lost year, the area faces a new emerging crisis - there are far more jobs than qualified applicants.
With an initial press run of 50,000, The Laconia Daily Sun’s premier recruiting tool - LiveWorkPlay is more than a “quality of life” magazine.
LiveWorkPlay Magazine:
Highlights our highly desirable region as a place to build a career and raise a family.
Focuses on career opportunities with major employers.
Features the importance of work/life balance - and the advantages that come with working and living in the Lakes Region.
Provides information in key categories, including Healthcare, Education, Housing, Recreation and Workforce Development.
Includes “gazette” information on the area’s towns, such as tax rates, school spending, key contacts and phone numbers to local officials, utilities and schools.
LiveWorkPlay will be distributed by local Chambers of Commerce, area colleges and technical schools and via regional job fairs. Additionally, LiveWorkPlay will be available for partners to use as part of their own recruiting efforts.
- Custom Covers available upon request.
Contact Jeff at 603-737-2018 or email jeff@laconiadailysun.com
