A Complete Guide to the Lakes Region!
Where to Eat * Where to Shop * Where to Boat * Where to Stay * What to Do
Reaches both Locals and Visitors!
Full color, glossy 7.875"” x 10.5” magazine distributed Memorial Day through Labor Day to NH Welcome Centers, rest areas and over 150 locations in the Lakes Region and Inserted into the Laconia Daily Sun.
Your ad will be seen all year long on www.laconiadailysun.com with a hotlink to your website.
Book Early for Best Placement. Ad Deadline: April 18, 2022
Call for pricing information.
To reserve call Rick at 603-455-9123 or email rickhopper@laconiadailysun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.