You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Get Noticed by 17,000+ Adults - TODAY!

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Get Noticed

 

LaconiaDailySun.com - WEB BILLBOARD

The High Impact Digital Ad that can't be missed!

Place your ad at the top of the Laconia Daily Sun’s website and stand out from the crowd for 24 hours.

Showcase your business for one day: $225

Showcase for a Week: $995 

Talk to your Laconia Daily Sun marketing consultant today!

 

The Laconia Daily Sun

 

Or contact Rick Hopper: rickhopper@laconiadailysun.com

603-455-9123

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics