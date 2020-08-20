Lakes Region Fall Fun Guide
Discover Autumn in the Lakes Region
including maps with all special fall events:
Libation Tours ~ Pumpkin Tours ~ Flavors of Fall
Lakes Region Discovery Tours ~ Tour Maps
RESERVE YOUR FULL-COLOR AD TODAY
Full Page: $675 / 6.5 x 9”
Half Page: $425 / 6.5 x 4.4375 or 3.1875 x 9”
Quarter Page: $325 / 3.1875 x 4.4375
PREMIUM FULL PAGE PLACEMENT
Full Page: $1,450-$1,650
Back Cover: $2,300
AD DEADLINE
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Showcase your business with over 45,000+ print and online visitors
Online digital fans can read and explore the Lakes Region Fall Fun Guide online. Prospective customers can learn more about your business with Clickable Hot Links that deliver them directly to your website.
*CAMERA READY FORMAT
PDF files accepted, actual ad dimensions at a minimum of 300dpi. Use CMYK and be sure all small type (12 point and smaller) is 100% black (on black plate only)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.