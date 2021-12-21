2022 Live Work Play

SHOW JOB CANDIDATES WHY THEY WANT TO WORK FOR YOUR COMPANY
The Laconia Daily Sun in partnership with the The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has created the Lakes Regions’ premier recruiting tool - LiveWorkPlay Magazine.
25,000 copies are distributed year round by Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, area colleges, technical schools, via regional job fairs and regional events. Additional copies are available for partners to use as part of their own recruiting efforts.
PICTURE YOURSELF ON A CUSTOM COVER!
Custom Cover Package:
Employers who participate will be featured ON THE COVER of their custom magazines and will be featured in a cover article for use with their own recruiting efforts.
Employers will receive a Custom URL to share with prospects who can read the magazine online anywhere!
1000 copies of LiveWorkPlay to use for your own recruiting efforts.
Additional magazines at greatly reduced costs.
Standard Cover Package:
500 copies of LiveWorkPlay to use for your own recruiting efforts.
Choose inside cover, full, half or quarter page ad with or without feature article.
For more information please call Rick Hopper at 603-455-9123
