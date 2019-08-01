Gunstock Mountain Resort is open daily for summer adventures! Whether you’re looking to get a great workout high up in the trees on our Aerial Treetop Adventure, get your adrenaline pumping while taking in gorgeous views of Lake Winnipesaukee on our ZipTour, or beat the heat on a stand-up paddleboard or kayak out on our pond, it’s a Summer for Everyone at Gunstock!
In addition to our many outdoor adventures, Gunstock offers a great line-up of summer events to keep the whole family smiling. Among these is our 3rd annual Mountain Brew & BBQ on Aug. 17. Join Gunstock as we wind down summer with samples of beer, cider, and spirits from New England’s best crafters, delicious BBQ, and live music! Must be 21+ to consume alcohol.
There are three ticket options:
VIP & Panorama Pub Kick-Off: $50, limited tickets available
General Admission 1-4 p.m.: $40 pre-registered, $45 day-of
Designated Driver & Under 21: $15
This great event supports the Friends of Gunstock, five 501(c)3 non-profit organizations that call Gunstock Mountain Resort home and whose missions support health and wellness through outdoor recreation. A portion of the event proceeds will go to help fund the incredible programs of Lakes Region Disabled Sports, Gunstock Ski Club, Gunstock Nordic Association, Gunstock Freestyle Association, and Gunstock Mountain Historic Preservation Society.
Looking to make a weekend out of it? There are sites available in Gunstock’s award-winning campground for those who would like to spend the night with us and walk to the Adventure Park in the morning!
The Adventure Park, voted Best of New Hampshire 2018 and 2019 for Lakes Region Summer Outdoor Attraction, will be open all weekend for adrenaline pumping fun!
For more information on the Mountain Brew & BBQ or Gunstock’s upcoming events, head to Gunstock.com. See you soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.