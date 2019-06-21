Buying a Mattress?

How much do you really need to spend on your next mattress?
Have you heard that your mattress should be replaced every 8-10 years? It’s true, but not necessarily because the mattress is no longer any good, but because our bodies change as we age, and after about a decade, we develop different needs for comfort and support.
When considering a new mattress purchase, think about the fact that you will have it for the next 10 years, and spend an average of 6-7 hours on it each night. Don’t be afraid to spend money on your next mattress.
You don’t need to spend $5,000 to get a good night’s rest, but if you can afford it, it is ok to do it. A $600-$800 mattress is probably not going to be enough for everyday use.
The most expensive mattress is not always the right mattress either. Everyone is different; there is no “one size fits all” for mattresses.
Don’t bother searching for “best mattress for back pain,” because there isn’t just one. The only way to figure out which is the best for you is to go to a showroom and try one for yourself.
If you’re having trouble deciding, take a break for a few days and come.
If a sales person tries to pressure you by offering to lower the price if you buy immediately, visit a different store and bring the names of the manufacturers and models you like. A full-service furniture store will be able to help you make the right choice for you, without sales gimmicks.
Chris Ippolito is a mattress expert at Ippolito's Furniture in Meredith. If you have any questions regarding the purchase of a new mattress, give Chris a call personally at 603-279-7974.
