MEREDITH — The First Congregational Church of Meredith 4 Highland St., will be holding its first Summer Calendar of Fun fundraising event during the month of July.
Tickets are $20 and will be sold throughout the month of June. Ticket holders will be entered into a pool where they will be afforded 31 opportunities to win a wonderful prize(s) ranging in value from $25 to $150. Each day during the month of July, a drawing will be conducted to select a lucky winner.
Visit our website, www.fccmeredith.com to view the calendar along with the ticket entry form or call our church office at 603-279-6271 to find out locations throughout the community where these items will be available.
Proceeds from this event will help support the different projects associated with the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.