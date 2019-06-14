LACONIA — Temple B’nai Israel of Laconia will see major change in the coming year with the passing of the gavel from Marsha Ostroff-Rines to Ira Keltz, newly elected president of the board of trustees and a new resident of New Hampshire, arriving in Laconia from Michigan just last year.
Ostroff-Rines stepped down after having served as president for the last eight years. Her commitment to TBI will continue as a past president on the board and she looks forward to spending her time helping with the many aspects of temple activities, which will include welcoming Rabbi Dan Danson, who has been hired to fill the vacancy left by Rabbi Boaz Heilman.
A farewell luncheon followed the annual meeting on June 10, honoring Rabbi Heilman as he, along with his wife, Rabbi Sally Finestone, begin a new chapter in Colorado.
It was a joyous, yet sad and bittersweet farewell, with a tribute to a man whom the congregation claimed as “our beloved TBI rabbi, our resident ‘mensch’ in the Lakes Region.” Accolades came from outgoing TBI President Marsha Ostroff-Rines who praised Rabbi Heilman’s dedication to the entire congregation.
Gary Broom, second vice-president, spoke with emotion, his voice often breaking, as he thanked Boaz for being more than a rabbi, but a friend as well.
Rev. Judith Wright, representing the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, thanked Rabbi Heilman for reaching out into the community and sharing his warmth and spirit.
The final tribute of the day was a musical salute to Rabbi Heilman, performed by Dr. Mark Aronson — a parody of Paul Simon’s “Mrs. Robinson”:
"And here's to you, Boaz Heilman, Moses loves you more than you will know:
God bless you please, Boaz Heilman, Heaven holds a place for those who pray."
At the time of his installation on Nov. 14, 2015, Rabbi Heilman was “following his own path,” as reported in The Laconia Daily Sun on Nov. 17, 2015. The article by Michael Kitch, titled “Passing the Torah,” followed Rabbi Heilman’s path “from Israel to America and back again, where he has left his mark as a pianist, teacher and medic with the Israel Defense Forces while slaking an appetite for hiking and honing an eye for photography. With his rich experience and diverse talents, Rabbi Heilman is an ideal fit with what Barbara Morgenstern, (of blessed memory), a member of the board, called ‘our interesting, eclectic congregation.’”
Thus, the legacy of Rabbi Boaz Heilman began in Laconia. At his installation, he spoke with great anticipation about embarking on this path at this time of his life:
"Not only did I find the kind of powerful and dramatic beauty of nature that New Hampshire possesses. Not only did I discover a slower, more patient, more easy-going way of life; Not only did I discover a thriving Jewish community here, but one that has been in existence for well over 100 years! I discovered a community of people so devoted to their Judaism that they took it upon themselves to make sure that it survived and even thrived."
Rabbi Heilman was willing to make the trek every two weeks from Massachusetts to lead the congregation in Shabbat services and adult education programs, to officiate at lifecycle events including weddings, funerals and bar or bat mitzvahs, coming-of-age ceremonies for children aged 13. Rabbi Heilman also supervised the small but dynamic religious school and won the hearts of every child in the school.
On Sunday, Rabbi Heilman was overcome, often stopping to collect his thoughts and emotions as he addressed the congregation. He said, “I wanted to be here” and that he did not consider it “work” as it was a pleasure for him to lead this vibrant congregation.
Rabbi Dan Danson will begin his tenure at Temple B’nai Israel on July 1. TBI invites the community to meet Rabbi Danson at the New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., on the temple grounds at 210 Court St., Laconia. For more information, visit TBINH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.