CONWAY — St. Margaret of Scotland Church will honor and remember all veterans at its 10 a.m. Sunday Service on Nov. 10.
The annual Veterans Day service will include remembrances for the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard, as well as Merchant Marine veterans. The parish will also remember those who serve to protect our communities, including police, firefighters and EMTs.
Unique to the service is the Remembrance Ceremony where candles are lit and placed in memory of those who served or were lost in war and in peace.
The service is being conducted in conjunction with American Legion Post 46 in Conway.
The parish has several memorials in remembrance of those who served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, U.S. Naval Reserve, World War I and II, and the Middle East wars in the nave, a longstanding tradition of the Anglican Church. The building also displays all of the nation’s service flags.
Local veterans’ groups, including the American Legion, will be in attendance. All veterans, Merchant Mariners, law enforcement, first responders and their families are invited.
St. Margaret of Scotland is located at 85 Pleasant St., Conway. The Very Rev. Capt. Jeffrey Monroe MM, (Capt-US Navy Merchant Marine Reserve) is Rector and Chaplain, and the Rev. Brad Mathias is Curate.
