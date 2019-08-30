GROTON — Reenactor Evelyn Auger will portray Mary Baker Eddy and Linda Salatiello will “be” a reporter interviewing her on during a presentation on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. in the Groton Town House, 754 North Groton Road.
Mary Baker Eddy, July 16, 1821-Dec. 3, 1910, was an American writer and religious leader who established the Church of Christ, Scientist, and started a worldwide movement of spiritual healers. She once lived in Groton, and anyone traveling up or down Hall’s Brook Road will have seen the stone house on the right (going up) near the top, with a sign identifying it as a Mary Baker Eddy’s home.
The presentation at the Town House will explain why she had a home in Groton, and the Eddy home will be open to the public after the program.
Refreshments will be served.
