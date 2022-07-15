MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck is pleased to announce that Rev. Brad Wolff will be the minister for their July 17 worship service. Pastor Wolff is a retired Lutheran minister and long-time summer preacher at the church. Rev. Wolff was also a Social Studies teacher at Newfound and Ashland school districts, and is a former NH Department of Education Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Music for the service will be provided by Amy Weston, who has also been a part of summer worship at the church for many years.
All are welcome for in-person worship at the church, located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, at 10 a.m. each Sunday through Aug. 21. More information and directions to the church are available at www.unionchurchmeredith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.