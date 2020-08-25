Bolduc Park Golf Tournament winners

GILFORD – Ninety four golfers teed off in the 27th Annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament held Aug 21–23 at the park in Gilford. Sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire and Franklin Savings Bank, the event supports Bolduc Park, the nonprofit year-round recreational facility for the benefit of the community.
Winners
Richard Berg – winner of the putting and longest drive contests; Lacey Rouillard, girls 15 and under; Joel Collins – boys 15 and under; Malou LaPointe – women 16–59; Teddy Foster – men 16–59; Kim Slattery – women 60-69; Ted Foster – men 60-69; Elaine Holt – women 70–79; Ken Dunbar – men 70–79; Judy Melonson – women 80+; Bob Corriveau – men 80+. Closest-to-the-pin winners included Ali Sargent, Robin Mescom, Joel Collins and Joe McComiskey.
