The rate of residential mortgage foreclosures in New Hampshire is stable, remaining among the lowest in the nation, according to a new report.

While Illinois had the country’s highest foreclosure rate, New Hampshire ranked 38th, according to the August 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report prepared by ATTOM, a curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.