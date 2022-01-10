To The Daily Sun,
As we reach the one year milestone of the Capitol riot, I find the Republican attempts to whitewash the entire incident astounding and downright disgusting. They would have you believe that there was rampant fraud and deception in the 2020 election process, and that the mob Donald Trump invited to D.C. were just “peaceful patriots” expressing their First Amendment rights.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Here are a few of the basic facts — all of which can easily be Googled:
The alleged election fraud did not exist, and has never been proven in any court of law. Over 60 cases alleging fraud were filed by Trump's attorneys in various state and federal courts. All were thrown out. (In fact Sidney Powell and others involved in this scam have been fined for filing frivolous suits, and recommended for sanctions.) Multiple recounts in multiple states have arrived at the same conclusion: it never happened.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr — appointed by Trump — said that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents had investigated complaints and allegations of fraud, and found “no evidence of fraud at a large enough scale to influence the outcome of the election.” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said “No evidence had been found of foreign interference,” On Nov 7, 2020, a federal election commissioner, Ellen Weintraub, stated “There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud. There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast.”
Despite all evidence to the contrary, thousands still believing the “big lie” showed up — at Trumps' invitation — for a rally in Washington on the exact day the electoral votes were being officially counted. After Trump encouraged them: “if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.” Hundreds of them proceeded to attack the Capital police and storm the building, some even chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” (Hardly peaceful First Amendment speech!)
Between cell phone videos, social media and press coverage, this is the most documented riot in U.S. history. Anyone who claims the protesters were “peaceful patriots” needs better glasses. With well documented evidence, the U.S. Dept. of Justice has now arrested 725 insurrectionists. Of them, 225 are charged with assault or resisting arrest. More than 75 are charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon against the police. Another 75 are also charged with entering the Capitol with a deadly weapon. Over 140 officers were assaulted with a variety of weapons from clubs, bats flagpoles and bear spray.
Evidence that has recently come to light indicates that this was not a spontaneous uprising, but Trump's last ditch attempt at disrupting and invalidating the legitimate vote to perpetrate the only political coup in U.S. history. Unable to convince honest election officials to change or invalidate votes, he tried to do it with violence. Trump and all those who helped plan and execute this and the numerous other attempts at subverting our democracy need to be charged, tried and convicted of crimes up to and including treason.
William Hemmel
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.