To The Daily Sun,
I’m Bill Bolton and I am running for the Plymouth Selectboard. My wife, Denise, and I are long-time Plymouth residents, and we raised our four children in the house we built 20 years ago in Plymouth. I retired from state government after a 30-year career that ranged from being the assistant director of the Public Health Laboratories, the chief of the staff that supported the state’s Health Services Planning and Review Board, and the state registrar and director, Division of Vital Records Administration under the Secretary of State. After my retirement in 2008, I became an at-home software implementation manager, working with all 57 states and territories to install a national software suite that collected and reported vital records data.
Since my retirement, I’ve focused on the Plymouth community and I volunteered for several municipal boards as well as nonprofit organizations. I was elected to Plymouth’s Selectboard in 2013 and I’m the current chair. I am also the chair of the Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee, and I’ve served on Plymouth’s Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Energy Commission as well as the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Most recently, I was appointed executive director of Transport Central, a local nonprofit agency providing rides to the elderly and those with disabilities.
Plymouth’s current Selectboard is focused on economic development along the Tenney Mountain Highway corridor, replacing major components of its infrastructure, and beginning negotiations with the university to seek compensation for services and other benefits that the town provides the university. I feel that my years of experience with these issues, my desire to continue the work that we’ve started, and my experience and background with the town and our community make me well suited to be re-elected to the Plymouth Selectboard.
William Bolton
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.