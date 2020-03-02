To The Daily Sun,
What a week! Stock market tanked; Biden won a Senate seat in North South Carolina, and a peace treaty with the Taliban and no one knows where Tom Brady is going to play.
Democrats are creating jobs, closed coal mine workers can become programmers and anyone can become a farmer. I was born in Vermont and I can say that thousands of Vermonters do not own a summer camp worth $500,000+ like Bernie.
The other day, a young boy looked at me and said, ‘I like your hat’. (I was wearing my MAGA hat.) I asked him how old are you and he replied, "I am 8-years-old." God bless his parents and grand parents.
Tom Steyer, a climate change advocate spent $250 million to run for president. He has dropped out of the race winning zero delegates.
Democrats are now stating that illegals are the future of the United States. Democrats are issuing drivers licenses to illegals. Illegals will not be arrested for driving without a license, you will, I will, but not illegals. Democrats are also stating that illegals are more American than you or me. Rep. Omar, one of the leaders of the Democratic Party stated that she is not an American and is proud of it. AOC, the real Speaker of the House, supports Rep.Omar.
Here is hoping us "deplorables," "illiterate rubes," "rednecks," Walmart shoppers," gun lovers and capitalists re-elect President Trump.
Lastly, there is an election for the Selectboard in Bristol. One of the candidates is Anita Avery. Anita is a hard worker at the Homestead Restaurant. More importantly, she is a very honest, intelligent, and caring person. Bristol voters have a person who would help Bristol because she loves the town. I might enroll in the University of Bristol so I could vote for her.
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.