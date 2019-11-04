To The Daily Sun,
Five years ago, I fulfilled my dream of earning my master’s degree in Museum Studies, and now I work full-time as the curator for a small local history museum. I’m also a hostess at a restaurant, and even with two jobs, I still struggle to make ends meet. I’ve uprooted and moved over 500 miles — twice — just to keep working in my field, because the cost of housing and basic necessities is rising far faster than my wages. In what sometimes feels like the ultimate betrayal, earning a college education opened the doors to my professional future, but has also saddled me with student debt that will impact me for the rest of my life.
That’s why I’m voting for Elizabeth Warren. Her college affordability plan would cancel student debt for people like me struggling to get by. I want my 16-year-old stepson to have every opportunity to pursue a higher education without incurring the same type of financial burden I have — one that would follow him for decades.
Achieving a safe home, decent health care, and a steady job shouldn’t be a pipe dream. Elizabeth’s track record in office shows me that she is a strong leader with solid plans to help make this country livable for real, everyday people.
Faithe Miller Lakowicz
Laconia
