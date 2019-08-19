To The Daily Sun,
When Trump was running for president, we constantly heard him spout off about the “so very many things” he was going to do for Americans. Most of his outrageous promises were going to be fulfilled on day one. Among the many empty promises are the following:
1. Trump told us that he was going to replace the Affordable Care Act with a more comprehensive, cheaper health care system that would benefit the middle class and the poor.
2. He told us that he was going to make sure that the working class of this nation was going to benefit from a tax cut, thus putting more money in their collective "pockets."
3. Trump stated in no uncertain terms that he was going to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
4. Trump promised to “get rid of lobbyists.”
5. Trump promised that he was going to fight for the rights of the LGBTQ.
6. Trump promised that he would be able to get along with everyone — Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, independents, and our allies.
7. Trump promised that he was going to “drain the swamp.”
8. Trump promised he would appoint the “very best people” to his cabinet and administration.
9. Trump promised to have one of “the most transparent presidencies in the history of this nation”.
Now let’s see what Trump has done so far:
1. As president he immediately tried to take away health care from more than 20 million Americans without anything to replace it and continues to attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act.
2. As president he signed a tax bill that benefitted the rich (and then proceeded to brag that he was making the millionaires and billionaires and corporations even richer), took away tax refunds from the middle class. While some saw extra money in their paychecks, millions of Americans ended up paying the IRS at the end of the year and $8 billion more was paid by the middle class in income taxes.
3. As president he has done nothing to lower the outrageous cost of prescription medications. Big Pharma is still getting away with price gouging.
4. As president he has lobbyists in five of his cabinet positions.
5. As president he ordered transgender people to be kicked out of the military even if they have served our country in an honorable manner. As president he has taken away the path to citizenship for undocumented aliens who have served this country with honorl
6. As president we are witness to his constant and ongoing harangue of Democrats, independents, Liberals, many Republicans and (most egregiously) our allies.
7. As president he has placed millionaires and billionaires with no experience as heads of departments. Dr. Ben Carson — Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Wilbur Ross — Department of Commerce, Betsy De Vos — Department of Education. Many of those he appointed have ended up being involved in blatant scandals which has forced them to resign rather than face hearings for their multiple misdeeds.
8. President Trump has had more people lose their cabinet and administration positions as a result of scandal, malfeasance, and wrongdoing. A few of those are: Michael Flynn, Rob Porter, Scott Pruitt, Ryan Zinke, and Steve Bannon. Others have left because their educated and informed opinions are discarded by Trump — like Rex Tillerson.
9. As president he has spent over two years fighting oversight, refusing to answer questions in person during the Mueller hearings, refused to allow those in his cabinet and administration to answer questions from Congress and Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, refused to produce his tax returns or refused to adhere to the stated responsibilities as listed in the U.S. Constitution.
Never in the history of this nation have we seen or heard a duly-elected president disregard just about every single campaign promise. He gleefully disregards his promises, throwing them into a fetid cesspool. Rarely in the history of this nation have we been witness to a president who proudly and openly works for the enrichment of the rich and powerful of this nation, worships murderous and corrupt dictators, or bends and openly and gleefully flaunts or ignores the laws of the land. We have heard him say with pride that he is a “nationalist.”
We must never forget what Trump said during his campaign: “What have you got to lose?” We have slowly but surely come to see and learn that with Trump as president our loss of basic freedoms are in grave danger. Our civil rights are in danger, our free press is continually threatened, maligned or denigrated, and our democracy is teetering on the brink of autocracy. Trump has told us early and often, “I alone can fix it.” He has tried to "go it alone," come hell or high water.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.