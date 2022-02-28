To The Daily Sun,
We are writing this letter in support of Dara McCue to represent the town of Meredith as a member of the selectboard. As long-time resident of Meredith, we would like nothing more than to see the town we love continue to grow at a healthy pace while preserving its “small town feel.”
Dara is a strong supporter of small business. Her vision is to see more young people setting up roots in our community, working at local businesses, and becoming engaged as small business owners themselves. Dara holds a master’s degree in adult education and has held positions in technology and education, both, requiring strong budgetary and management skills. Using these skills, Dara will effectively serve as a member of the selectboard, ensuring that all proposed budgets will adequately support town services and infrastructure.
We strongly encourage you to vote for Dara McCue in our local elections on March 8 at the community center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tony and Shelley Carita
Meredith
