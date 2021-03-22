To The Daily Sun,
I am a CASA, a court appointed special advocate, for abused and neglected children. I urge you to consider becoming a CASA also. There are more cases than CASA can handle. The kids need you now.
Since I sold my business and retired 10 years ago, I have tried a number of places to give back and volunteer. CASA is by far the most rewarding and the most challenging. But the kids need you to be their voice to the courts to advocate for the child’s best interest.
Thorough and detailed training is provided. Then you are turned loose for your first case with supervisors available for help. After a child has been removed from the abuse or neglect, the CASA must first meet the child and those who are part of the case. Information is gathered and reported to the judge at scheduled hearings. CASA acts as an independent and unbiased reporter. We report the status of the child in their present circumstances and propose what is in their best interest moving forward. Judges depend on CASA to report thoroughly and without bias, therefore CASAs matter. You can make a difference.
Cases can result in reunifications, placements with other family members and/or adoptions. The progress made by the kids in a new safe environment can be remarkable and make all the work of CASA extremely rewarding.
You can make a difference for these kids. CASA’s mantra is “CASA volunteers are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for children.” This can be you. Be an advocate for these kids today. For more information go to CASAnh.org, or call Diane at 603-626-4600, or call my cell, 603-387-0273.
Tom Garrity
Laconia
