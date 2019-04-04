To The Daily Sun,
I have always been proud of serving my country. I come from a military family. My uncle was killed in the Battle of the Bulge; my father was in the U.S. Navy in World War II. My younger brother and me were in the U.S. Navy and my other brother was in Vietnam as a proud Marine. My son was in the Air Force.
I cannot state that all of us are or would have been Trump supporters. However, I can state that we were not cowards. Democrat National Chairman, Tom Perez has called Trump voters ‘cowards.’ Not satisfied with calling us "Deplorables," we are now cowards. I would like to invite Tom Perez to a veterans club to explain to us why we are cowards.
I believe Tom Perez should apologize to all Trump supporters. We are cowards and deplorables because we voted for Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton. This is not the Democrat Party that my parents supported.
God bless the USA and President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
