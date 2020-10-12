To The Daily Sun,
Len Hanley implies that if you go to a seasonal indoor haunted house where people are screaming that you are partaking in is a “High Risk Activity”, as far is Covid-19 is concerned. So does this mean that if it isn’t that scary and you don’t scream, it’s okay?
Len Hanley states that if you are using alcohol or drugs, they could cloud your judgement. Wow. Thank you for educating us on this elusive fact.
Len Hanley lets us know that if we are going to a local Halloween store and buying a costume, decorations or even a cupcake for ourselves or our children that we are celebrating death, fear, violence, horror and being a witch or being a Satanist.
Len Hanley, my daughters have been Tinkerbell, pirates, princesses and yes, a few fictional ghosts and ghouls as they have grown through the ages. Are you sir, suggesting that they are Satan worshipers for this?
Len Hanley, as far as Covid-19 goes, I do not blame any human who is in a category that may be at serious risk to this pandemic to not be a participant in trick-or-treating. Just shut your light off and go about your business. That being said, those among us in the low-risk categories should be allowed to continue to try to return to something resembling normal. My children love trick-or-treating, I will take them out if it’s allowed. If you are giving out candy, maybe just shake the treats out of the original bag or wear gloves while handling?
Len Hanley, You judge your parameters on good parenting on what Dr. Phil would say? This is evidence that mentally we are not on the same playing field. Dr. Phil is a sensationalized TV personality, he is a fictional character and neither my wife nor I would ever raise our children off of celebrity advice.
Len Hanley, I am not a Satanist. I am however letting my daughter spend her first paycheck on a Halloween costume because it makes her happy and she wants to have some fun. Clearly you have forgotten that joy that millions of American children and adults find in dressing up and pretending to be something else for one night of the year. Why is it that people like you don’t have the imagination to enjoy a scary movie, instead you fall back on the old adage that horror movies and Halloween desensitize adults and children alike? I ask you, when you watch a good crime drama are you now desensitized to committing felonies? When you watch a historical drama like "12 Years a Slave." are you now desensitized to slavery and racism? My point is, normal people like to be scared because the movie is horrific, it plays on our worst fears. It doesn’t mean I’m going to strap on a goalie mask on and start murdering people. Get a grip.
Don’t celebrate Halloween. Nobody cares.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
