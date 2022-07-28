To The Daily Sun,

The citizens of America, the people, are under attack. There is war being waged against us, and the weapons are drugs (pharmaceuticals, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and non-pharmaceuticals). One avenue of attack, one invasion point is our Southern Border. For example, deadly counterfeit pharmaceuticals are being produced by drug cartels in Mexico, likely supplied by the Chinese Communist Party, and are flooding in and killing our loved ones; our people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.