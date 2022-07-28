The citizens of America, the people, are under attack. There is war being waged against us, and the weapons are drugs (pharmaceuticals, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and non-pharmaceuticals). One avenue of attack, one invasion point is our Southern Border. For example, deadly counterfeit pharmaceuticals are being produced by drug cartels in Mexico, likely supplied by the Chinese Communist Party, and are flooding in and killing our loved ones; our people.
Congress points to Joe Biden. Biden, Biden, Biden. This shows the utter deficiency in Congress, and our “leadership”. Blame is lame, get your head in the game. We don’t need reactionary moaning and a resigned pointing of fingers while you wine and dine with the rich and powerful who will keep you insulated against the siege we the people are enduring.
Here is the solution: Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution gives the Congress the power, and the duty, to call forth the militia to repel invasions. It further grants the Congress the power to govern such part of the militias as may be employed in the service of the United States.
Once elected to the U.S. Senate I will have drafted and sponsor legislation to this end: That to repel the invasion at the Southern Border the militias of the several states will be called into service upon the power and authority of the U.S. Congress, and that Congress working with the officers appointed by the states shall organize, arm, discipline, and govern these militias immediately. What the president fails to do, the Congress, within the limitations of its constitutional powers, must do in his stead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.