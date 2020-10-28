To The Daily Sun,
I recently had a conversation with Theresa Swanick and plan to vote for her. I urge you to do the same. Theresa is a Wolfeboro native now living in Effingham and she is running for NH State Senate in District 3, which encompasses all of Carroll County plus Waterville Valley in Grafton County and Middleton and Milton in Strafford County.
Theresa serves as Chair of the Effingham Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment, a Trustee of the Trust Funds and is a former Effingham Selectman. She works as a conservation consultant to “preserve family farms, local agriculture, working forests: preserving tradition for N.H.’s future.” Her extensive experience in local NH government and previous law practice make her highly qualified to serve in the NH Senate.
She identifies as a “nonpartisan moderate running to bridge the divide between parties and between neighbors.” I could tell from our conversation that she's a not a politician and her NH senate campaign is very low-key. That stands in contrast, however, to her hard work and creative solutions on behalf of small towns and NH residents, in particular, her dedicated work to save towns money through energy efficiency. For example, she helped her town get a pellet boiler and testified to help get a bill passed so state RGGI funds can go to municipalities to do energy efficiency projects, thus saving taxpayer dollars.
She recognizes that “small businesses are the backbone of NH and hunting and the great outdoor tourist industry too are key to our NH life and economy.” She will work for universal broadband, new green energy jobs, affordable housing, funding for paid family medical leave, legal regulated taxed cannabis, a living wage of at least $10/hour, and “fair education funding, reducing the unequal burden on property tax payers”.
Theresa's personal and family history is both Republican and Democratic but never party line. As NH Senator from District 3, Theresa would work to build consensus around issues that divide our state and to “bring civility back to government”. Wouldn't that be marvelous?
Please vote for Theresa Swanick!
Virginia Long
Milton
