To The Daily Sun:
I am writing today to ask your readers to vote for Shelley Carita for state representative from the towns of Gilford and Meredith. Shelley has been a close friend of mine since 2002 when I was the president of the Board of Directors for the local Red Cross chapter in Laconia and Shelley was the executive director there.
Shelley moved to New Hampshire as a child and lived in Gilford from 1993 to 2016, when she moved to Meredith. Her children, Aaron and Andrea Proulx, attended the Gilford public schools. Shelley truly cares about this area and the people who live here. She has over 25 years experience working in the non-profit arena and understands the issues facing this region. She just retired as the executive director of the Partnership for Public Health here in Laconia, the organization that has been at the forefront of providing Covid-19 information and support to the local schools, business and community events in this area.
Although I have been a lifelong Republican and Shelley is running as a Democrat, I’m a voter who votes for the candidate, not the party. Shelley is moderate in her views. If elected she will not engage in partisan politics and she will not mindlessly vote the party line. She will carefully consider each issue and how it will affect the Lakes Region and the people of New Hampshire.
For all of these reasons, I am asking you to vote for my friend, Shelley Carita, on November 3.
Susanne M. Chisholm
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.