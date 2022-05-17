To The Daily Sun,
Just asking, are most Democrats happy with our state of the union? Do they approve of all the big spending and presidential mandates and policies considering all the negative consequences? Was runaway inflation raising costs and shortages of everything what they voted for? Are open borders with over two million immigrants many of whom are drug dealers, sex traffickers, violent criminals causing sky high crime rates and deaths by drug overdoses, worth it? One policy floated by the president was to transfer Veteran Administration medical staff, already strained, down to our southern border to treat immigrants. Given that at least half our veterans are Democrats how does that sound to rank and file Demcorats?
Does Joe Biden look and act like the strong president they expected? Do foreign leaders respect our president, seek his advice and support or just politely ignore him? Is his build back better campaign rhetoric living up to their expectations? How about Vice President Kamala Harris appointed as border czar refusing to go anywhere near that disaster is that what should be expected from a VP? Her foreign trips seem not to have been well received either so here too I ask are rank and file Democrats happy? Do extremely low approval ratings matter, do rising rents for poor and working families matter, stock markets dropping affecting retirement accounts and retired citizens what Democrat voters wanted? I just don't know.
As these progressive policies and programs continue to create more and more hardships in our nation will Democrats be able to tell their children and grandchildren that they proudly voted for what most economists predict will become a major depression? Who knows, almost anything can be rationalized if someone wants to.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.