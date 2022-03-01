To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to support Dominic Halle of Bridgewater as the best choice for the Newfound School Board position.
Our local school board members have the huge responsibility of working for our students, and to give them a quality education that will enable them to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive future. Dominic understands this.
Dominic is a native born New Hampshire resident and long time Bridgewater local who has proven his dedication to both our community and public education for well over a decade.
Dominic is a trusted local businessperson, a parent, tax payer, and respectful citizen. He and his wife have a child in the Newfound school district and retired family in the community as well, giving him both the parent and retiree perspective of the local school board's responsibility. Dominic can always be found at school parent events, school sporting events, neighborhood gatherings and stays informed on town issues.
His calm and thoughtful demeanor would be an asset when it comes to the tough decisions school boards make, ensuring our SAU meetings are the educationally-centered and student-focused meetings they should be.
Dominic has always been there to support his community when needed. Now it's our turn to support Dominic Halle for the Newfound School Board.
Stephanie Bednaz
Bridgewater
