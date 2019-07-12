To The Daily Sun,
Years ago I noticed that the government politician isn’t really wanting to find solutions to problems but to use problems and their sound bites to augment their status and re-election.
Today an article referenced the U.S. defense budget, with New Hampshire’s representatives slipping in a ban on use of firefighting foam by the military. One might suppose that is a good thing and pat them on the back at re-election time.
I’ve read enough about PFAS, PFOS being "not safe" above 70 parts per trillion. But the solution isn’t in getting current politicians re-elected but to solve the problem in its relation to drinking water. Which as with so many situations over so many years gets solved despite the politician, governmental and non-governmental. (https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nanoporous-material-nets-contaminant.html)
These public servants could have included addition funding to gear up production and distribution of these filters for homes and/or towns and cities to effect the immediate situation. Also funding to find a solution to using something other than PFAS in firefighting foam, perhaps they think it better to just let the fires burn themselves out regardless of the consequences.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
